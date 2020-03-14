Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a much cooler start than yesterday, but temperatures are still in the mid 30’s.
Clouds will increase today with seasonable high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Rain and snow try to make their way north today, but pretty much stay south of Interstate-70 around 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. with little to no accumulation to be expected.
A snowflake or two will linger into Sunday with another chilly morning.
Sunday’s high temperatures will stay in the upper 40’s and then each day next week, we gain a few degrees for highs and lows after Monday morning.
