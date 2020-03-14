BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
CANTON, OH (KDKA) – In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Pro Football Hall Of Fame will close through Friday, March 27.

“The health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority,” they said in a statement.

They also made it clear they will monitor the situation and communicate with state and local health officials.

Updates will be available on the hall of fame’s website.

