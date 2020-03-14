PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Coronavirus didn’t stop the party on the South Side Saturday.

People lined up outside of bars along East Carson St. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, despite the City of Pittsburgh canceling Saturday’s parade amid coronavirus concerns.

”I really don’t think it’s too much to be concerned about,” said Kyle Lindsey.

A heavy police presence accompanied the large crowds.

Bars were under close watch to ensure they stayed under-occupancy.

Pittsburgh Public Safety asked bars to consider cutting down their occupancy to allow for social distancing.

Some said they noticed a difference.

“The lines make it obvious because I know last year when I was out, there weren’t lines like this,” said Kelly Shannon.

One South Side business owner says he noticed a major difference in the size of this year’s crowd compared to other years.

“Compared to the last couple years, I’m down about 40 percent,” said Michael Manning, owner of Archie’s.

He feels this could just be the start.

With most major sports either canceled or postponed, Manning is concerned his business will take a financial hit.

”I’m nervous about it especially being a sports bar, no March madness, things leading up to it,” he said. “The effects of it, unknown.“