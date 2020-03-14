BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:American College Of Surgeons, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Elective Surgery, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams


WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) – In a tweet Saturday morning, the United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged hospitals and healthcare systems to consider suspend elective surgical procedures amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

His recommendation came from the American College of Surgeons who are warning health officials that elective surgeries could put a strain on the healthcare system.

“Each hospital, health system, and surgeon should thoughtfully review all scheduled elective procedures with a plan to minimize, postpone, or cancel electively scheduled operations, endoscopies, or other invasive procedures until we have passed the predicted inflection point in the exposure graph and can be confident that our health care infrastructure can support a potentially rapid and overwhelming uptick in critical patient care needs,” they said in a release on their website.

Flattening the curve” refers to citizens taking steps to combat the spread of coronavirus through measures including social distancing, washing their hands, and avoiding large crowds.

Adams also warned that not suspending elective surgeries could bring coronavirus to hospitals and keep personnel that would be needed for COVID-19 response from being available.

So far, there have been 47 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, two of those cases confirmed in Pittsburgh.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments