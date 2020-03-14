PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Montefiore is holding a press conference Saturday to address concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
UPMC experts are slated to discuss testing and preventative measures that are being taken. Among those listed to speak are Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC chair of emergency medicine, Dr. Alan Wells, medical director of UPMC Clinical Laboratories and Dr. John Williams, chief of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.
“UPMC is staying informed of developments with COVID-19 and taking proper precautions to enable the quick and safe triage of anyone suspected of having the disease, should they arrive at any of our facilities. We remain committed to providing accurate and up-to-date information to the communities we serve,” the press release said.
KDKA will be live-streaming the event on CSBN Pittsburgh.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.
You must log in to post a comment.