



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC announced that they have developed a test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and will use it to test those displaying symptoms.

UPMC says that it “could test hundreds of patients per week in the near future.” Otherwise, phone screenings are being used as commercial testing struggles to emerge.

They expect to start by testing 20 patients per day.

“Testing capabilities for COVID-19 in the U.S. have been delayed and limited, creating anxiety for the people we serve and impairing our ability to optimally guide the public health response,” said Donald Yealy, M.D., chair of emergency medicine for UPMC and Pitt. “By creating our own test and collection centers, we can both help our patients and the overall community. We seek getting a diagnosis in hours, not days.”

The test have been validated by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The test was created by researchers at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh. Pitt’s Center for Vaccine Research continues to conduct research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, patients with coronavirus symptoms will be sent to a specimen collection site in the South Side, which is not accessible to the general public. To have their specimen tested, patients must have a physician referral approved by UPMC’s infection prevention team and schedule an appointment for their specimen to be tested by UPMC and/or public health authorities.

UPMC also plans to open facilities in Erie, Harrisburg, Williamsport and Altoona after seeing how the facility in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood performs.

UPMC providers plan to combat potentially spreading the virus to healthcare workers by requiring the wearing personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves and N95 masks or respirators. Samples will be collected in negative pressure rooms, which limits airflow. The air will be trapped in the room until it goes through a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that will remove pathogens. Patients’ specimens will be collected by a nasal swab.

From there, specimens will be taken to UPMC Clinical Laboratories for testing. Results are expected within 24 hours. There is also the option of sending specimens to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s laboratory in eastern Pennsylvania and health department laboratories in New York and Maryland if the need arises.

UPMC recommends anyone who exhibits mild symptoms to call their primary care physician or use the UPMC AnywhereCare app for advice. Those who have a high fever and difficulty breathing should go to their local emergency department.