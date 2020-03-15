



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all bars and restaurants to stop dine-in service for two weeks in several counties, including Allegheny, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The order comes under the COVID-19 disaster declaration order.

Starting on Monday, March 16, all bars and restaurants in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will be ordered to stop dine-in services but can continue carry-out, delivery, and drive-through services.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says this is an essential step to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Social distancing is essential as more Pennsylvanians are testing positive for COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By taking these steps now, we can protect public health and slow the spread of this virus.”

The state says that businesses that do not adhere to the order could face enforcement actions.

Allegheny County is also urging all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks as well.

The Department of Community and Economic Development is also reaching out to businesses to let them know that financial assistance opportunities being made available to mitigate the potential losses related to the closures.

This comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a similar order on Sunday.

