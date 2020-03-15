Comments
PITTBURGH (KDKA) — A driver crashed a car into a West Mifflin house early Sunday morning, according to Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company.
Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Addison Avenue to the incident. The driver was not trapped in the vehicle and was uninjured.
The building impacted is to be assessed. Crews left the scene about an hour after having arrived.
Posted by Duquesne Annex VFC on Sunday, March 15, 2020
