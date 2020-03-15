



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The Bethel Park Community Center will be closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

The news comes after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Allegheny County. The closure impacts all activities, programs, classes, meetings, events and private rentals. It is closed starting today and is expected to reopen March 29.

“The Municipality recognizes the inconvenience this places on the users of the Community Center and we truly appreciate your understanding during these difficult circumstances,” the press release said.

Officials recommended people regularly check the Municipal website along with their social media pages for updates on the facility’s reopening. The municipality said it was following county, state and federal guidelines to handle the pandemic.

At this time, all other municipal services in Bethel Park are open to the public.