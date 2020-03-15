Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced that it will be closed indefinitely starting on Monday.
The closure is in response to limiting the spread of the coronavirus. All scheduled events, programs and classes are canceled.
The animals will still be taken care of by workers and veterinarians, according to zoo officials. The organization said it will follow the city’s as well as the CDC’s guidelines.
Those looking for more updates can visit the Pittsburgh Zoo’s website.
