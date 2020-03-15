



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — As people stock up on disinfectants and sanitation supplies during the coronavirus outbreak, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he is working to make sure people are not scammed by providers.

Since the beginning of March, Shapiro has been posting updates about his office’s progress in processing these scam claims. As of Saturday, the office has 373 reports of price gouging, and the office itself has issued 24 cease and desist letters.

“Unfortunately, unscrupulous people will take advantage of this public health crisis to make a buck. If you’re a victim of a #coronavirus scammer, report it to my Office. We’ll go to work to get your money back for you,” Shapiro tweeted on March 12.

People who feel they have been scammed are instructed to contact the Attorney General’s office by emailing pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov. This resource was made available to Pennsylvanians on March 6.