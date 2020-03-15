Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are four total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County, according to officials.
Two additional cases were confirmed today. One person is hospitalized. The other is in isolation at their home. Both are adults in their 60s.
The Allegheny County Health Department is investigating all close contacts of the victims “and will enforce appropriate quarantine measures.” County officials would not give any more information about the patients in favor of patient privacy and confidentiality.
The Health Department said they are using a state laboratory and commercial laboratories to process tests.
