Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A patient with a confirmed positive coronavirus case is being treated at Jefferson Hospital, Allegheny Health Network confirmed.
AHN said it following the proper precautions set by the CDC to ensure the safety of caregivers, visitors and other patients. All caregivers dealing with the patients are wearing “advanced protective equipment at all times,” according to AHN.
Visits to the patient are limited, and all visitors must wear protective masks and gowns, and they are required to wash their hands before and after visiting.
You must log in to post a comment.