BELL ACRES (KDKA) — The Bell Acres Police Department announced that it will be handling a majority of non-emergency calls over the phone to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Allegheny County yesterday. People who believe they require 911 for non-emergencies are told to contact the Allegheny County 911 Center.
Bell Acres Police said they will still be responding to emergency situations and be conducting regular patrols.
