



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Employers are required to give all workers in Pittsburgh sick days starting today.

This comes in light of the coronavirus outbreak and four confirmed cases in Allegheny County.

“When my council colleagues passed the legislation I proposed in 2015 (and later upheld by the PA’s Supreme Court), we never could have thought that we would be facing a pandemic in 2020,” said Councilman Corey O’Connor. “Yet, even then, we recognized the public health benefits of allowing workers to stay home if they were sick without the penalty of losing their wages. Paid sick leave helps to keep everyone safe. And it’s never been more important as we all face this crisis. I hope all of you and your families stay healthy.”

This is guaranteed through the Paid Sick Days Act. For more information, visit the city’s official website.