



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Positive Coronavirus cases have arrive to the area, but healthcare professionals don't believe there was any community spread of the virus.

According to Allegheny County officials, the two people who tested positive are a couple who live in the same house.

One is in their seventies, and the other is in their sixties.

It’s believed they picked up the virus while traveling to a different state.

County officials would not be specific about which state they were talking about.

According to KDKA sources, the couple arrived home about midweek, felt symptoms, and called their doctor, and were then tested.

KDKA has learned from healthcare officials that the couple was then treated at an Allegheny Health Network hospital.

Safety precautions were taken while they were there, and both patients were sent home to quarantine.

With active cases now having been confirmed in the area, the Allegheny County Jail is not allowing visitors for two weeks.

That number is expected to rise — twenty six samples are currently undergoing testing at state labs.

The nine Allegheny County parks will remain open, but they ask vulnerable groups to stay away from large gatherings.

The Community College of Allegheny County has extended its spring break to March 21st, and right now, the campus is closed.

All the operational changes and information on the COVID-19 can be found on the Allegheny County website.

