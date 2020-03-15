



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A popular, Pittsburgh favorite is temporarily being suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Eat-N-Park, the Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar is being discontinued at all Eat-N-Park restaurants.

“In the interest of our guests and team members, we have elected to temporarily discontinue our Soup, Salad & Fruit Bar service from all Eat’n Park restaurants,” the company said via email to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller. “We hope to offer this guest favorite again soon. In the meantime, guests still can enjoy a variety of salad and soup options from our regular menu. We’ve also seen increased usage of online ordering and takeout through our pickup windows and pickup shelves.”

The decision by Eat-N-Park joins other local retailers, entertainment establishments and restaurants that have closed or changed hours over the last week.

Earlier on Sunday, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium closed indefinitely.

On Saturday, both Walmart and Giant Eagle announced changes in their hours of operations.

The Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum announced that they will close for more than two weeks.

The changes have also been taking place at healthcare facilities.

UPMC announced that they will limit visits at their senior healthcare facilities.

Several colleges and universities, including CCAC and Pitt have moved classes online.

