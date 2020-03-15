Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Phoebe
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This pretty girl is Phoebe! She may be a little nervous at first, but once she warms up to you she loves belly rubs. Phoebe is a very smart dog and would benefit from continued work with positive reinforcement training. Phoebe loves to play with toys and likes to show off her spunky personality. She would do best in a more settled home with children 8 and older and wants to be the only dog. Does this beautiful pup sound like she could be your new best friend?
- To find out more about how to adopt Phoebe, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Tillie & Merry
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Sweet Tillie came to the shelter with 4 babies and went immediately into a foster home. Unfortunately, her babies were in bad shape and only one survived and it has been adopted. Tillie is living in a foster home with other adult cats and kittens, small and large dogs. Now Tillie is ready for a place to call home. Let us know if you would like to meet her.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Merry is living with a foster family. She came to us and raised babies. She gets along with fosters dogs. Loves her grandkids. Affectionate. Likes to go for rides in side by side and car. Loves to be with you.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
