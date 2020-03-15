



Phoebe

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This pretty girl is Phoebe! She may be a little nervous at first, but once she warms up to you she loves belly rubs. Phoebe is a very smart dog and would benefit from continued work with positive reinforcement training. Phoebe loves to play with toys and likes to show off her spunky personality. She would do best in a more settled home with children 8 and older and wants to be the only dog. Does this beautiful pup sound like she could be your new best friend?