BEAVERTON, 0REGON (KDKA) — Nike is officially closing all of its stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement given to KDKA, Nike said that the closure would begin on March 16 and end on March 27. Customers will be able to shop on the company’s website and on apps for products in the meantime.

“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates,” Nike said in their statement.

Nike stores in other countries including South Korea, Japan and China are open and will operate normally.

There are Nike stores in the Pittsburgh area, located at the Grove City Outlets as well as one at the Tanger Outlets that will be impacted.