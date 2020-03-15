BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he will be issuing an order to close all restaurants and bars beginning at 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

“I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers,” he said in a tweet. “I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal to get everyone through this.

The order will shut down in-person dining. Restaurants and bars will still offer carryout and delivery.

“Every day we delay, more people will die,” he said in another tweet. “If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in Ohio will not hold up.”

The order will remain in effect indefinitely.

