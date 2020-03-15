COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he will be issuing an order to close all restaurants and bars beginning at 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.
“I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers,” he said in a tweet. “I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal to get everyone through this.
We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020
The order will shut down in-person dining. Restaurants and bars will still offer carryout and delivery.
“Every day we delay, more people will die,” he said in another tweet. “If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in Ohio will not hold up.”
The order will remain in effect indefinitely.
You must log in to post a comment.