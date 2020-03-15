



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bishop David Zubik has announced that the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will cancel all weekday and Sunday masses starting on Monday.

“Although in many ways it saddens me to make this decision, given the best advice from health experts on federal, state, and local levels, I feel it is a necessary one at this time,” he said. “I’m counting on the understanding and cooperation of all in the Diocese of Pittsburgh as we pray for each other.”

The diocese is making arrangements to live stream more masses in the days ahead.

They also are letting congregants know that directives regarding baptisms, penance, confirmation, anointing of the sick, and funerals will be made available on Monday.

