Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some may be waking up to a coating of snow in the grassy surfaces and on cars.
Snow showers are ending and high temperatures will stay in the upper 40’s today with sunshine.
It’s mainly dry all the way through Wednesday despite a few light early morning rain showers on Tuesday.
Each day next week, we gain a few degrees where highs will be in the 50’s and then nearing 70 degrees on Thursday with rain.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.