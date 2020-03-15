BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for witnesses and suspects after a man was brutally assaulted early Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Fire and Pittsburgh EMS reported to a scene of an assault on the 300 block of Atwood Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was lying unconscious on the sidewalk, according to police. Witnesses told police that the man had been jumped by a group of men.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His condition is unknown at this time. A video that was taken of the assault widely circulated online before being taken down.

People with information about the incident are asked to call (412) 422-6520 or leave an anonymous tip.

