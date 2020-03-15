Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for witnesses and suspects after a man was brutally assaulted early Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Fire and Pittsburgh EMS reported to a scene of an assault on the 300 block of Atwood Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The victim was lying unconscious on the sidewalk, according to police. Witnesses told police that the man had been jumped by a group of men.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His condition is unknown at this time. A video that was taken of the assault widely circulated online before being taken down.
People with information about the incident are asked to call (412) 422-6520 or leave an anonymous tip.
You must log in to post a comment.