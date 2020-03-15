



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vincentian Academy Parents registered as an official association this week.

According to a press release, the Vincentian Academy Education Association formed with plans to soon to be recognized as a non-profit.

The newly formed association is working to attempt to secure a space to continue the Catholic school in the North Hills.

The association will begin a fundraising campaign on Sunday with the goal of securing enough donations for the current students to finish high school at Vincentian Academy.

“We are thrilled with the significant steps that friends of the Vincentian Academy family have made in just a few short weeks. With the help of generous people and the assistance of many gifted and talented friends, we see a very bright future for this beloved school. Vincentian Academy is a truly special place, one that provides a positive atmosphere for our young people to succeed academically in a faith-based environment.,” said Anita Brak, VAEA Spokesperson.

It was announced on February 25th that the school would close its doors at the end of the 2019-20 school year.