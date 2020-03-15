Comments
CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington man was killed in an early morning accident in Canton Township.
According to the Washington County Coroner, Michael D. Slider, Sr. was driving on Woodland Avenue when his vehicle lost control, rolling on to its side.
There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The accident is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.
