BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler County says its special election Tuesday will take place as scheduled, despite the coronavirus outbreak.
In a press release, the county says as of Monday afternoon, it has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A special election for the 8th Legislative District in northeastern Butler will go on as planned, the county says.
The county tells residents there are things they can do — like avoid large gatherings, cover any sneezes and coughs with their elbows and stay home if sick — to help mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all nonessential government offices and businesses to close.
