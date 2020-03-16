BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Pittsburgh Police responded to an overnight shooting along Carson Street.

Responding officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the back.

Paramedics transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.

Shortly later on, a second gunshot victim, also a male, walked into a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

He was admitted in stable condition.

Police say that two men began arguing inside a gas station.

They say that the argument moved outside and shots were fired.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police continue to investigate.

 

