PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to an overnight shooting along Carson Street.
Responding officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the back.
Paramedics transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
Shortly later on, a second gunshot victim, also a male, walked into a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and leg.
He was admitted in stable condition.
Police say that two men began arguing inside a gas station.
They say that the argument moved outside and shots were fired.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police continue to investigate.
