PITTSURGH (KDKA) – Major League Baseball has announced, in accordance with the updated recommendations from the CDC, that the 2020 season will be pushed back even further than the original two week timetable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sunday that they recommend restricting all events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with all 30 MLB clubs on Monday and they have decided to follow that guideline.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

MLB reassured fans that they are committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins but there is no specific timetable in place as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

They will continue to monitor the situation and follow the best practices recommended by public health experts and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.

MLB Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 but with this news it will be pushed back until at least mid-May at the earliest.