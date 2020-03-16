



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials now say they have six cases of Coronavirus.

That is up from four cases that were confirmed over the weekend.

According to the Health Department, the two newest patients are both adults. One is in their 60s and the other in their 50s.

Both are isolated at home. Three of the other patients are also self-quarantined at home. The sixth is being treated at Jefferson Hospital.

The Allegheny County Health Department is investigating all close contacts of the victims “and will enforce appropriate quarantine measures.” County officials would not give any more information about the patients in favor of patient privacy and confidentiality.

The Health Department said they are using a state laboratory and commercial laboratories to process tests.

The state Department of Health says there are 63 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania. However, three of the Allegheny County cases came out after the department’s daily release. That brings the total in Pennsylvania to at least 66 cases.

