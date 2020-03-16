Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Employees in Pennsylvania who are affected by coronavirus may be eligible for unemployment, or other workers’ compensation benefits.
You may be eligible if your employer closes, reduces your hours, or have been told not to work or self-quarantine because of possible exposure.
If you feel you’re eligible to file a claim, you can do so online.
The state is still encouraging employers to give employees paid sick time — and paid time off.
