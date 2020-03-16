Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Diocese of Pittsburgh has postponed parish activities and some sacraments amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The diocese says all first reconciliations and first communions in March are postponed and rescheduled. The diocese says the availability of those April events will be determined in the future.
All scheduled confirmations in March are also postponed and will be rescheduled. The status of confirmations in April is TBD.
Anointing of the sick is suspended until further notice, but weddings and funeral may proceed with limited attendance.
Parishes must cancel all scheduled events until further notice, the diocese says, and baptism is permitted outside of Mass.
You must log in to post a comment.