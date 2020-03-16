ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — One local doctor’s office is asking patients to stop stealing much-needed supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Sewickley Valley Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine posted a plea on Facebook as supplies are going missing.
“It’s incredibly sad that I even need to post this, however, please be on notice that ANY patient/family found to be stealing our limited supply of hand sanitizers, gloves, masks, kleenex, paper towels or toilet paper, etc., WILL BE DISMISSED from our practice. We have no tolerance for such behavior. We are all in this Corona situation together and when you steal from us ~ you are also stealing from the 14,000 other families who call SVPAM their medical home,” the post reads.
As of Monday at noon, Allegheny County officials said they have six cases of coronavirus.
You must log in to post a comment.