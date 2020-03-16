BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 76 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steeler is reportedly staying in the state.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that nose tackle Javon Hargrave reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $39 million with $26 million fully guaranteed, ESPN reports.

Hargrave will become the highest-paid NT in the NFL.

The NT spent his first four seasons with the Steelers.

