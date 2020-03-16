PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steeler is reportedly staying in the state.
Former Steelers’ NT Javon Hargrave reached agreement with the Eagles on a three-year, $39m deal with $26M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Hargrave becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that nose tackle Javon Hargrave reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year contract.
The deal is reportedly worth $39 million with $26 million fully guaranteed, ESPN reports.
Hargrave will become the highest-paid NT in the NFL.
Javon Hargrave moving to Eastern PA. Just don’t go there now @Jay_MostWanted but Congratulations—you earned it https://t.co/ir7TFTJ4uB
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 17, 2020
The NT spent his first four seasons with the Steelers.
You must log in to post a comment.