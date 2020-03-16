GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Diocese of Greensburg is suspending Mass and canceling fish frys in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Diocese says it will instead stream Mass on Sunday mornings at 9, with a link available on their website and social media.

Other events like bake sales are also suspended.

A statement from the Diocese of Greensburg said in part:

“As concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus continue to grow, Bishop Edward C. Malesic, after consulting with the Presbyteral Council and senior staff, has decided to temporarily suspend all weekday and weekend public Masses in the Diocese of Greensburg effective Wednesday, March 18th. Tuesday will be our final day of public Masses until further notice.

Where possible, churches will remain open for private prayer.

Bishop Malesic urges the faithful to remember in their prayers all those whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

‘This is a seriously contagious illness. We have trust that God will see us through but we must do our part to not overwhelm our hospital systems. We have a responsibility to our neighbors. These actions help us to be proactive in stopping the spread of the disease,’ Bishop Malesic said.

Priests will continue to respond to all pastoral emergencies and provide Anointing of the Sick for the critically ill and dying.”