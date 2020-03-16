Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seven Springs and Hidden Valley won’t reopen this weekend in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Both resorts say they won’t reopen this weekend and are making decisions on a week-by-week basis.
“We graciously thank you for your patience and understanding as we adapt to rapidly-changing circumstances,” Hidden Valley said in an email.
Seven Springs says their slopes are scheduled to reopen on March 28.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.