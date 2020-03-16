BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 76 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seven Springs and Hidden Valley won’t reopen this weekend in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both resorts say they won’t reopen this weekend and are making decisions on a week-by-week basis.

“We graciously thank you for your patience and understanding as we adapt to rapidly-changing circumstances,” Hidden Valley said in an email.

Seven Springs says their slopes are scheduled to reopen on March 28.

