INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will have no more face-to-face instruction during the 2020 Spring semester.
In a statement released Monday morning, University President Michael Driscoll announced the news.
As the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak continues to grow, the University will transition to offering all instruction online.
“Online courses scheduled to begin today, March 16, will resume as planned and will continue as scheduled. All remaining classes will transition to online delivery and should start on March 23.
Undergraduate and graduate students completing study at off-campus sites should follow the instructions of their faculty advisor.
Generally, these off-campus experiences follow Chancellor Greenstein’s March 13 announcement of the suspension of face-to-face instruction through March 29.”
Students living in the residence halls are asked to remove their belongings and check out of their residence hall by Saturday, March 21.
You must log in to post a comment.