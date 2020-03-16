Comments
SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One man is facing charges after driving under the influence in a fatal crash in Mercer County.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Steck Road and Perry Highway.
Investigators determined that Jonathan Johnson, of Meadville, failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the intersection, striking a motorcycle.
The operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.
Johnson is facing charges as a result.
You must log in to post a comment.