COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s health director was set to order polls closed just hours before they were to open there and in three other states for presidential primaries, the governor said late Monday amid a coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Health Director Amy Acton would declare a health emergency and order the polls closed for fears of exposing volunteer poll workers — many of them elderly — to the virus. Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries.
DeWine failed to get a judge to halt the primary Monday evening, even though the governor contended the election results wouldn’t be viewed as legitimate in light of the pandemic.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.