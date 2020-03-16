



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The six state casinos still open, including The Meadows and Lady Luck Nemacolin, were ordered to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board instructed the six remaining casinos to start closing procedures and shut down by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The order to close follows the rapid expansion of reported COVID-19 cases and is aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus,” the gaming control board said in a press release.

“While the closure of the casinos is temporary, there is no specific indication of when reopening will occur.”

The Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh already closed. As of Monday afternoon, there were six cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County, and one in Washington where The Meadows is located.

The announcement followed Gov. Tom Wolf asking all “non-essential” businesses to close.

