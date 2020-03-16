



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

That closure took effect at noon today.

That includes offices in the City-County Building, senior living centers and rec centers.

However, all essential services will remain in operation, including all first responders and trash and recycling collection.

You can still call 911 for emergencies and 311 for information.

As of Monday at noon, Allegheny County officials said they have six cases of coronavirus.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: