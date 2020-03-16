



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are donating 2,000 pounds of food that would have gone bad while the NHL season is on pause.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced they partnered with Aramark to donate the ton from PPG Paints Arena to 412 Food Rescue.

The Penguins and Aramark have donated 2,000 lbs. of perishable food items from PPG Paints Arena over the past few days to @412FoodRescue for distribution to local organizations and neighbors in need. More details: https://t.co/Bk9TKZqWyL pic.twitter.com/oDopzzcA38 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 16, 2020

Without any hockey games being played because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pens say the donated food would have spoiled.

“We are all trying to do our best to help our community during this difficult time,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins in a press release.

“We know that 412 Food Rescue will do a great job of distributing this food from PPG Paints Arena to those in need.”

As of Monday afternoon, Allegheny County health officials say there are six cases of coronavirus in the county.