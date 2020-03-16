Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public schools are offering grab and go meals for low income families.
They can be picked up between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at all 54 schools within the city district.
The schools were given approval to serve meals offsite by the State Department of Education.
The meals will be available at no cost to low income families.
According to the Tribune-Review, local businesses are stepping up to help.
An educational site has launched with resources for students to learn at home.
