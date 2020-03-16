



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sun angle continues to increase and with it increasing comes longer days and warmer temperatures.

Overnight snow wasn’t enough yesterday to slow down the sun as we powered to high temperatures in the low 50’s.

The morning low temperature yesterday was just 32 degrees, showing just how amazing it was for us to get snow sticking for a few hours.

While we won’t see any snow today, there will be a rain chance for the area for the evening and overnight hours.

At this point, it looks like just scattered showers will be around with winds all day tracking from the southwest at five to ten miles per hour.

The work week is looking soggy with a chance for rain each and every day.

Most of the rain though is expected to occur in overnight hours.

For today, we are expecting rain showers arriving after 7:00 p.m. and sticking around through the overnight hours.

Most data has rain wrapping up by 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, but one of my most trusted models is showing rain sticking around through around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Big rain chances will be around Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cluster of storms is expected to roll through.

Some weak storms will likely be embedded in this system with rain totals of an inch or more expected in widespread areas.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.