SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Slippery Rock is moving all classes online for the rest of the spring semester due to coronavirus.
Slippery Rock University announced on Twitter that all face-to-face classes would be online for the rest of the semester.
Students were advised to check their emails for details.
All face-to-face classes for the remainder of the spring semester will be delivered online. Check your SRU email for details. Faculty members are diligently working to bring content online before virtual classes resume March 30. Residential students will receive information soon.
— Slippery Rock University (@slipperyrocku) March 16, 2020
“Faculty members are diligently working to bring content online before virtual classes resume March 30,” the university said.
As of Monday afternoon, health officials say the statewide total now stands at 76 cases.
