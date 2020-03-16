PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing down.
The team announced on Monday that all public events at Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
All business travel has been suspended and the team’s staff will work from home, if possible.
Statement regarding football and business operations for the Pittsburgh Steelers: pic.twitter.com/g3scZoseFl
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) March 16, 2020
The Steelers’ announcement came hours after Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Wolf has already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four heavily-populated southeastern Pennsylvania counties. His office said Monday he will extend that order to the rest of the state.
On Monday afternoon, state health officials confirmed 76 cases of coronavirus across Pennsylvania. Six of those cases are in Allegheny County, and one is in Washington County.
