PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vance McDonald has reportedly restructured his deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported Monday that the tight end will have a new deal that converts his $5.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.

The move clears cap space for the squad.

Also on Monday, the Steelers said veteran guard Ramon Foster is headed into retirement.

Pittsburgh also released Anthony Chickillo, Mark Barron and Johnny Holton.

