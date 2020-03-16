Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vance McDonald has reportedly restructured his deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported Monday that the tight end will have a new deal that converts his $5.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.
The move clears cap space for the squad.
Source: #Steelers are restructuring deals in order to create salary cap space.
Latest is TE Vance McDonald. He agreed to convert his $5.5m base salary to signing bonus.
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2020
Also on Monday, the Steelers said veteran guard Ramon Foster is headed into retirement.
Pittsburgh also released Anthony Chickillo, Mark Barron and Johnny Holton.
