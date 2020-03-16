CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, even as West Virginia remains the last state in the U.S. without a confirmed case.
The Republican governor on Monday said he issued the declaration so certain rules on personnel and purchasing could be waived in order to be on the “safe side.”
State health officials said 84 people have been tested, with 80 negatives and 4 tests pending as of Monday afternoon.
Though Justice has previously said the virus is likely here but is undetected because of a national lack of testing.
