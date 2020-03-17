



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has decided to cancel all of its athletic-related activities through the rest of the school year due to Coronavirus concerns.

The ACC’s decision directly impacts the University of Pittsburgh, which is part of the conference.

The cancellation includes all competition and practice activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

According to the ACC, it was a unanimous decision.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement:

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times. We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Update: All athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year have been canceled. https://t.co/mABSIQSeEx — The ACC (@theACC) March 17, 2020

The ACC suspended all athletic activities indefinitely last week.

The NCAA canceled March Madness last week as well.