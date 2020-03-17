BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, At Least 77 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says they have one new confirmed case of Coronavirus, and three additional presumptive cases.

That brings the total number of cases in Allegheny County to 10, seven of them confirmed.

Those numbers are up from the six cases yesterday, and four over the weekend.

According to the Health Department, “the contact tracing, including information gathering, is just underway on these cases.” Because of that, they say no other information is available on the new cases.

With these new cases in Allegheny County and the new one reported Monday night in Beaver County, that adds the state number of cases to at least 81.

