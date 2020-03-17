Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All AMC Theaters are shutting down for at least six to 12 weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
AMC Theaters announced their 630 locations across the country are closing. They say memberships will be paused while theaters are closed.
“We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres,” the company said.
There are several AMC locations in Pittsburgh, including The Waterfront, South Hills Village and The Galleria in Mt. Lebanon.
The announcement comes after Gov. Tom Wolf called for all nonessential businesses in the state to close.
